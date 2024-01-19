News & Insights

India's Reliance Industries Q3 revenue misses estimates

January 19, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported third-quarter revenue that missed estimates due to lower price realisation on its refined products and shutdown of units at its refinery.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated revenue from operations rose 3.6% to 2.28 trillion rupees ($27.45 billion). Analysts had expected revenue of 2.31 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

The company's profit rose to 172.65 billion rupees in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 157.92 billion rupees a year earlier, edging past analysts' estimates of 172.13 billion rupees.

Revenue from the company's oil-to-chemicals unit fell 2.4%, primarily on account of lower price realisation, while planned maintenance and inspection shutdown of units at its Jamnagar refinery complex impacted yields and profitability, Reliance said in a statement. ($1 = 83.0410 Indian rupees)

