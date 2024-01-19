India's Reliance Industries Q3 profit rises 9.3%

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported a 9.3% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated profit rose to 172.65 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 157.92 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 83.0410 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

