India's Reliance Industries Q3 profit rises 9.3%

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 19, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported a 9.3% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated profit rose to 172.65 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 157.92 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 83.0410 Indian rupees)

