India's Reliance Industries Q3 misses profit view

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

January 20, 2023 — 08:44 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a subdued performance at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's consolidated profit fell 14.9% to 157.92 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) in the third quarter.

It earned 185.49 billion rupees a year earlier, when it benefited from strong refining margins and demand for fuel.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 162.58 billion rupees for the latest quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES. ($1 = 81.1100 Indian rupees)

