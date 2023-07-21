India's Reliance Industries Q1 profit falls about 11%

Corrects to say consolidated profit fell, not rose, in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported a near 11% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday as the company's dominant oil-to-chemicals business was hurt by weak refining margins.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit fell to 160.11 billion Indian rupees ($1.95 billion) in the quarter ended June 30 from 179.55 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.0375 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.