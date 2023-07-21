News & Insights

India's Reliance Industries Q1 profit falls about 11%

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 21, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Corrects to say consolidated profit fell, not rose, in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, reported a near 11% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday as the company's dominant oil-to-chemicals business was hurt by weak refining margins.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit fell to 160.11 billion Indian rupees ($1.95 billion) in the quarter ended June 30 from 179.55 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.0375 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.