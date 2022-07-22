India's Reliance Industries profit jumps 46% on higher refining margin

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46.3% jump in profit for the June-quarter, as cheaper Russian crude and strong demand for fuel boosted refining margin at its dominant oil-to-chemical business.

BENGALURU, July 22 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS on Friday reported a 46.3% jump in profit for the June-quarter, as cheaper Russian crude and strong demand for fuel boosted refining margin at its dominant oil-to-chemical business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit rose to 179.55 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) in the three months ended June 30 compared with 122.73 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 79.7980 Indian rupees)

Reliance's June qtr profit soars on robust refining margins and fuel crackshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3J0zGRG

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters