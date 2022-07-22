India's Reliance Industries profit jumps 46% on higher refining margin

BENGALURU, July 22 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS on Friday reported a 46.3% jump in profit for the June-quarter, as cheaper Russian crude and strong demand for fuel boosted refining margin at its dominant oil-to-chemical business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit rose to 179.55 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) in the three months ended June 30 compared with 122.73 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 79.7980 Indian rupees)

Reliance's June qtr profit soars on robust refining margins and fuel crackshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3J0zGRG

