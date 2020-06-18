RELI

India's Reliance Industries becomes 'net debt free'

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that it became net debt free after raising over 1.69 trillion rupees ($22.15 billion) over the last few weeks through stake sales in its digital arm and a rights issue. ($1 = 76.2880 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net)) nL4N2DW0YZ

