India's Reliance Industries becomes 'net debt free'

June 19 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Friday that it became net debt free after raising over 1.69 trillion rupees ($22.15 billion) over the last few weeks through stake sales in its digital arm and a rights issue.

($1 = 76.2880 Indian rupees)

