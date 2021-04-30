India's Reliance doubles profit on chemicals rebound

BENGALURU, April 30 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Friday its March-quarter profit more than doubled, as easing coronavirus curbs fueled stronger demand globally for petrochemicals products.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit climbed to 132.27 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the fourth quarter, from 63.48 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 73.9750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

