US Markets
REV

India's Reliance considers buying out Revlon in U.S. - ET Now

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon Inc in the United States, days after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy, ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

BENGALURU, June 17 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS is considering buying out Revlon Inc REV.N in the United States, days after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy, ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reliance and Revlon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular