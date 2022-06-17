India's Reliance considers buying out Revlon in U.S. - ET Now

BENGALURU, June 17 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS is considering buying out Revlon Inc REV.N in the United States, days after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy, ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reliance and Revlon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

