News & Insights

India's Reliance climbs on Q2 profit jump

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

October 30, 2023 — 12:34 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Updates stock move, adds details, background

BENGALURU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares of India's most valuable company Reliance Industries RELI.NS rose as much as 2% on Monday after it reported a bigger second-quarter profit late on Friday.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company's consolidated profit rose 27.4% to 173.94 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier.

The company relies heavily on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business to make money despite its aggressive expansion into retail, telecom and green energy.

A climb in core profit was driven by a sharp increase in refining margins, Jefferies said.

Others said they expected a boost to its retail and telecoms business in the current quarter as well.

"Though the retail business will benefit from a festive quarter and the energy business will benefit from the completion of MJ field ramp-up, we expect steady growth in digital services and a modest pullback in O2C with planned maintenance," BOB Capital Markets said.

Jefferies and BOB Capital both have a "buy" rating on Reliance's stock, with "buy" also being the average rating of 32 analysts. The median price target on the stock is 2,853.5 rupees apiece.

Reliance's shares - the second-heaviest stock on the bluechip Nifty 50 .NSEI index - were last up 1.4%, trimming their decline so far this year to 0.7%.

($1 = 83.2475 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.