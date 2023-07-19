India's Reliance-backed Dunzo defers pending salary dues till Sept - memo

Changes sourcing, adds details throughout

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian on-demand delivery platform Dunzo on Wednesday informed employees that pending salariessince June would be delayed until September, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

Dunzo, backed by Indian conglomerate Reliance, has recently found itself in the middle of a cash shortage, forcing it to reduce 50% of its dark stores, lay off employees, seek funding from investors and delay salaries.

Dunzo, which had deferred June salaries of some employees to July 20, has now pushed such payments, coupled with increments and variable pay, till September 4, the mail said.

It was not immediately clear how many employees were directly impacted by the move.

Moneycontrol, which first reported the news on Wednesday, said Dunzo had deferred the June salaries for around 500 employees, or 50% of its total workforce.

Dunzo - which according to media reports had capped salaries at 75,000 rupees ($913.58) per month earlier this year - did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In April, the firm secured funding of $75 million from investors, including Reliance Retail and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, while also laying off around 30% of its workforce.

($1 = 82.0950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam, Rama Venkat and Kashish Tandon; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

