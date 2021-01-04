Commodities
India's Reliance asks gov't to help stop attacks against telecom infrastructure

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS on Monday asked for intervention by government authorities to stop the vandalism of its telecom infrastructure by protesting farmers and sympathisers.

Protesters agitating against new agricultural laws have attacked hundreds of telecommunications masts of companies such as Reliance's Jio telecom service that they believe have profited from the farm reforms at their expense.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

