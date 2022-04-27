US Markets
India's Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for Walgreens' Boots business - FT

Leroy Leo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and U.S. buyout firm Apollo Global Management are planning a joint bid for UK high street pharmacy chain Boots, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The joint bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance's WBA.O UK-based business, if successful, would see Boots expand its presence into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the report said. (https://on.ft.com/3vPItzo)

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

