India's Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for Walgreens' Boots business - FT

April 27 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS and U.S. buyout firm Apollo Global Management are planning a joint bid for UK high street pharmacy chain Boots, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The joint bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance's WBA.O UK-based business, if successful, would see Boots expand its presence into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the report said. (https://on.ft.com/3vPItzo)

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

