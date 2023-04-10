India's Reliance, Adani among 49 bidders for debt-ridden Future Retail

BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - Companies led by Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, a British retailer and global asset reconstruction firms are among the 49 entities in the fray to acquire Future Retail Ltd FRTL.NS, the debt-laden Indian retailer said on Monday.

Reliance Retail, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS as well as April Moon Retail Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Flemingo group and Gautam Adani-led Adani Airport Holdings, have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs), an exchange filing by Future Retail showed.

Other entities that have submitted EOIs include London-based retailer WH Smith SMWH.L, a consortium led by U.S.-based restructuring firm Gordon Brothers, J.C. Flowers Asset Reconstruction, India's Jindal Power, and individual investor Harsha Vardhan Reddy.

Future Retail's court-appointed resolution professional held a second round of EoIs since the first did not have enough participants, the Economic Times daily reported.

Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders also rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Reliance Retail, Jindal Power, J.C. Flowers, WH Smith and Gordon Brothers did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.