India's regulator approves shelf-life extension for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator has approved the extension of shelf life for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine to up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the company said on Wednesday

The approval is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Bharat Biotech said.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

