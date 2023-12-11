News & Insights

India's refining capacity to rise 22% by 2028, says minister

December 11, 2023 — 04:20 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India will expand its refining capacity by about 22% from the current 253.92 million metric tons per year to meet its growing energy demand, junior oil minister Rameswar Teli said on Monday.

Data compiled by Centre for High Technology, a technical wing of the federal oil ministry, shows the refining capacity of Indian refineries is projected to increase by about 56 million tons per year, equating to about 1.12 million barrels per day, by 2028, Teli said in a written statement to lawmakers.

The minister said capacity expansion is likely to be "adequate" to meet India's projected demand for refined fuels in the long-run.

