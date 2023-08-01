News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

India's Redington's quarterly profit falls as expenses mount

August 01, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Redington REDI.NS reported a 21% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the technology devices distributor wrestled with higher expenses at a time when demand for work-from-home equipment also slowed.

The Chennai-based company, which distributes IT products of global giants like Apple AAPL.O and Dell Technologies DELL.N, said net profit dropped to 2.49 billion rupees ($30.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.16 billion rupees a year earlier.

Corporations globally are reeling from the impact of higher expenses, partly due to higher interest rates, while several firms including Redington are also investing heavily to digitize their businesses more.

The company reported expenses climbing 27%, which ate into its bottomline.

A pandemic-led demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones and personal computers, is fading as people are spending more time in physical schools and offices, denting demand for work- and learn-from-home equipment.

Revenue from operations rose 26% to 211.87 billion rupees but dropped 3% sequentially.

Revenue from its rest of the world unit, which makes up more than half of its topline and includes the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, dropped around 5% from the previous quarter even as it jumped 29% from a year earlier.

Shares of Redington closed 1.6% higher ahead of its results, with the stock up just over 1% this year.

($1 = 82.2250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
DELL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.