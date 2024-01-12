India's REC accepts bids for debut yen-denominated green bonds - bankers

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's REC Ltd RECM.NS has accepted bids worth 61.1 billion yen ($421.38 million) for its three-part maiden yen-denominated green bond issue, two bankers said on Friday.

The state-run financier accepted bids worth 31 billion yen for the five-year bond and priced it at a 1.76% coupon. It accepted 27.4 billion yen for the five-year-and-three-month notes at a coupon of 1.41% and 2.7 billion yen for 10-year bonds at a rate of 2.2%.

DBS Bank, Mizuho, MUFG and SMBC Nikko were the joint lead managers for the bond issue. The notes are rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings.

The state-owned infrastructure financier aimed to raise between $300 million and $500 million through yen-denominated bonds to fund green infrastructure projects, Ajoy Choudhury, the company's director of finance told Reuters earlier this month.

REC has been raising funds in the yen market as rates are elevated in the dollar bond market and include a 20% withholding tax, which is discouraging, he said.

The company had tapped the yen-denominated term loan market and borrowed close to $700 million between April and December 2023. Its total yen-denominated loan book before this issue was around $1.2 billion.

REC last tapped the dollar bond market in April 2023 when it raised $750 million via green notes maturing in five years.

The yields on U.S. Treasury notes are expected to fall in coming months and if that happens, then REC could look at issuing dollar bonds in June-July, Choudhury said.

($1 = 145.0000 yen)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

