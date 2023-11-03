India's Raymond to buy Maini Precision Products for $82 mln

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian textiles maker Raymond RYMD.NS on Friday announced a 6.82 billion rupees ($81.91 million) deal to buy majority stake in automotive firm Maini Precision Products to venture into aerospace, defense and electric vehicle components business.

Raymond will buy a 59.25% stake in Maini Precision Products and will fund the deal through a mix of debt and internal accruals, it said in a statement.

($1 = 83.2600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

