News & Insights

Companies

India's Raymond to buy Maini Precision Products for $82 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

November 03, 2023 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian textiles maker Raymond RYMD.NS on Friday announced a 6.82 billion rupees ($81.91 million) deal to buy majority stake in automotive firm Maini Precision Products to venture into aerospace, defense and electric vehicle components business.

Raymond will buy a 59.25% stake in Maini Precision Products and will fund the deal through a mix of debt and internal accruals, it said in a statement.

($1 = 83.2600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.