India's Raymond reports Q3 profit fall on higher expenses

BENGALURU, Feb 1(Reuters) - Textiles maker Raymond Ltd RYMD.NS reported a 5.4% fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by steep commodity and inventory costs as surging inflation dented demand for clothing.

Consolidated net profit fell to 948.4 million rupees ($11.58 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31. The quarter also accounted for a one-time tax-related impact of 735 million rupees.

India's textile industry has been contending with sluggish demand while also battling higher freight and commodity costs.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 17.3%, mainly due to a more than 35% rise in raw material costs.

Typically, clothing retailers in India clock a bulk of their sales from late September to early November during the Hindu festive season, when Indians spend heavily on clothes.

However, consumer spending has moderated since then, with customers in smaller cities spending more on essentials such as food and fuel due to rising living costs.

Raymond's branded textile segment, which contributes around 40% to the company's revenue and is its biggest business, reported a marginal 0.3% growth for the quarter.

The company's shares fell 9.6% after the results. They have fallen over 6% so far this year, following a more than two-fold increase in 2022.

Overall, revenue from operations rose over 17% to 21.68 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.9280 Indian rupees)

