News & Insights

India's Radico Khaitan posts higher Q1 profit on demand for premium liquor

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

August 03, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by Anuran Sadhu and Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Radico Khaitan RADC.NS reported a 10% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its premium liquors such as Rampur whisky, Jaisalmer gin and Magic Moments vodka.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 682.7 million rupees ($8.25 million) in the April-June quarter, from 619.9 million rupees a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose over 26% to 40.23 billion rupees, driven by a 40% jump in its sales of premium liquors. It also has a "regular" segment that has lower-priced alcohol such as 8 PM whisky, Old Admiral brandy and Contessa rum.

Radico Khaitan said its focus on growing its premium business, along with price hikes over the last four quarters and easing prices of some raw materials helped its margins.

"Although we have faced raw material pressure in the short term, the mid- to long-term growth and margin trajectory remains intact", said Lalit Khaitan chairman and managing director.

United Spirits, which makes Smirnoff vodka and Black Dog whisky, also posted a higher quarterly profit due to a drop in raw material prices and excise duty spending.

Radico Khaitan's shares closed 0.7% higher ahead of the results. They have gained 1.7% in the April-June quarter, while United Spirits's shares have gained 20.6%. ($1 = 82.7050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.