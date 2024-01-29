India's R R Kabel posts lower quarterly profit on high copper prices

Adds details on results in paragraph 6

BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wires and cables maker R R Kabel RRKA.NS reported a lower third-quarter profit on Monday as high copper prices offset strong demand from the real estate sector.

The company's consolidated profit fell 0.7% to 709.6 million Indian rupees ($8.5 million) in the quarter, according to an exchange filing.

R R Kabel listed its shares in September last year.

Prices of copper, a key raw material for the company, rose 5% during the third quarter, increasing R R Kabel's total expenses by nearly 12%.

Cables and wires makers in India are benefiting from a surge in demand from the housing and construction sectors, helped by the government's infrastructure push ahead of national polls this year.

R R Kabel's core profit margins fell 119 basis points to 6.9% in the third quarter.

Rivals HavellsHVEL.NS and Polycab IndiaPOLC.NS reported higher profits in the December quarter. Finolex Cables FNXC.NS will report its results next month.

Shares of R R Kabel, which have fallen about 6% so far this year, closed 0.8% higher ahead of the results.

($1 = 83.1230 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shounak Dasgupta)

