BENGALURU, March 29 (Reuters) - Indian state-run lender Punjab National Bank PNBK.NS said on Wednesday it would raise up to 120 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) in one or two tranches, through the issue of bonds.

($1 = 82.2800 Indian rupees)

