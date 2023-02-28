US Markets

India's private equity investments fell 23.4% in 2022 - S&P

February 28, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Private equity (PE) investments in India dropped 23.4% in 2022 from a year earlier, a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed on Tuesday.

The decline mirrored a global fall in PE deals as high inflation and rising interest rates dented sentiment, and as fears of an economic downturn prompted Indian startups to slash thousands of jobs in recent months.

India's PE investments fell to $28.27 billion in 2022, while China, the largest economy in the region, posted a 45.1% decline to $70.86 billion, the report said.

However, India's share of the total percentage of PE investments in Asia region rose to 25.1% in 2022 from 11.9% in 2020 - as China's share dropped, S&P said.

Some of the major PE deals last year included a $2.42 billion investment in Sembcorp Energy India, the Indian arm of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI, and a $1.11 billion investment in Indian pharmaceutical company Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd SUVH.NS, the report added.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.