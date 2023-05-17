India's Pricol files objection with competition regulator against Minda over stake buy

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian auto components maker Pricol Ltd PRCO.NS on Wednesday said it filed an objection with the country's competition regulator against Minda Corporation Ltd MINC.NS over acquisition of a 24.5% stake in the company.

Minda in February acquired a 15.70% stake in Pricol via an open market transaction.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Mumbai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

