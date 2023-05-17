News & Insights

India's Pricol files objection with competition regulator against Minda over stake buy

May 17, 2023 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian auto components maker Pricol Ltd PRCO.NS on Wednesday said it filed an objection with the country's competition regulator against Minda Corporation Ltd MINC.NS over acquisition of a 24.5% stake in the company.

Minda in February acquired a 15.70% stake in Pricol via an open market transaction.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Mumbai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.