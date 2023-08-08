India's Prestige Estate Projects reports Q1 profit rise on strong demand

BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's Prestige Estate Projects PREG.NS on Tuesday posted a rise in its quarterly profit as it sold more apartments, while a 14% drop on expenses further boosted margins.
The company's consolidated net profit rose over 30% to 2.67 billion rupees ($32.22 million) in the quarter ended June 30.
KEY CONTEXT India's real estate market has seen steady momentum despite global headwinds as a growing desire for home ownership drove people to ignore higher interest rates to book flats and houses in big cities and towns. However, some of Prestige's rivals have seen that trend cool off recently.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
profit growth
Mean rating*
Number of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PREG.NS
30.33
11.55
15.19
13.55
STRONG BUY
18
0.94
0.26
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OEBO.NS
20.66
15.95
24.02
5.02
HOLD
23
1.01
0.36
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODR.NS
50.70
73.33
26.56
27.50
HOLD
19
0.97
NULL
DLF Ltd
DLF.NS
40.44
50.30
19.32
29.85
BUY
17
0.94
0.82
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
APRIL - JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)
