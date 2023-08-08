India's Prestige Estate Projects reports Q1 profit rise on strong demand

BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's Prestige Estate Projects PREG.NS on Tuesday posted a rise in its quarterly profit as it sold more apartments, while a 14% drop on expenses further boosted margins.

The company's consolidated net profit rose over 30% to 2.67 billion rupees ($32.22 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

KEY CONTEXT India's real estate market has seen steady momentum despite global headwinds as a growing desire for home ownership drove people to ignore higher interest rates to book flats and houses in big cities and towns. However, some of Prestige's rivals have seen that trend cool off recently.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

Number of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PREG.NS

30.33

11.55

15.19

13.55

STRONG BUY

18

0.94

0.26

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OEBO.NS

20.66

15.95

24.02

5.02

HOLD

23

1.01

0.36

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODR.NS

50.70

73.33

26.56

27.50

HOLD

19

0.97

NULL

DLF Ltd

DLF.NS

40.44

50.30

19.32

29.85

BUY

17

0.94

0.82

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL - JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

APRIL - JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE Prestige Estate Projects https://tmsnrt.rs/3YqnIIu

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)

