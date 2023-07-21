News & Insights

India's Power Finance inks deals worth $28 bln with 20 clean energy cos

Credit: REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

July 21, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - India's state-owned Power Finance Corporation PWFC.NSsaid on Friday it has executed various Memorandums of Understanding worth more than 2.37 trillion rupees ($28.92 billion) with 20 companies, including with an Adani group company, in the clean energy space.

($1 = 81.9540 Indian rupees)

