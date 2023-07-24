News & Insights

India's PNB Housing posts 48% rise in Q1 profit on strong housing demand

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 24, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance PNBH.NS on Monday posted a nearly 48% rise in its first-quarter profit, driven by robust demand for housing loans and improved asset quality.

PNB Housing, a unit of state-run lender Punjab National Bank PNBK.NS, said its consolidated net profit after tax stood at 3.47 billion rupees ($42.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 2.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, stood at 3.86%, while net interest income amplified by 70% to 6.29 billion rupees during the quarter.

Demand for housing in India has continued to rise post-pandemic as a rising middle class looks to invest in real estate even amid higher loan interest rates.

New Delhi-based PNB Housing Finance said asset quality improved in the quarter, with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans slipping to 3.76% as on June 30, from 3.83% as on March 31.

Disbursements for the quarter climbed 7% year-on-year to 36.86 billion rupees.

Shares of the lender rose 3.8% to 675 rupees after the results.

($1 = 81.8750 Indian rupees)

