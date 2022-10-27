India's PNB Housing Finance profit rises on mortgage demand, shares jump

Contributors
Anuran Sadhu Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

India's PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 11.7% increase in quarterly profit, helped by steady demand for mortgages even in the face of surging inflation and higher interest rates.

BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - India's PNB Housing Finance PNBH.NS on Thursday reported a 11.7% increase in quarterly profit, helped by steady demand for mortgages even in the face of surging inflation and higher interest rates.

Demand for housing in India has held up despite rising borrowing costs, driven by rising household income and pandemic-led demand for home ownership.

The mortgage lender's consolidated net profit after tax stood at 2.63 billion Indian rupees ($31.92 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 2.35 billion rupees a year ago.

Shares of PNB Housing, a unit of state-run lender Punjab National Bank PNBK.NS, rose 6.7% to their highest since mid-February.

PNB Housing's net interest income jumped 29% to 6.49 billion rupees.

"The demand in the mortgage industry continues to remain robust," Chief Executive Officer Girish Kousgi said in a statement.

The company, which appointed a new finance chief and CEO earlier this month, said its asset quality also improved with gross non-performing assets as a percent of loan assets coming in at 6.06% from 6.35% in the first quarter.

($1 = 82.3990 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters