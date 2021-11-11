India's plans for 20% ethanol-blending will cut sugar subsidy-oil secretary

Adds source in headline

NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India's plans to blend 20% ethanol with petrol from April 2023 will help cut sugar export subsidies, Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor told reporters on Thursday.

India on Wednesday approved a proposal to achieve 20% ethanol-blending with gasoline by 2025, five years ahead of its previous target.

Higher ethanol output will cut India's sugar production, reducing the need to give incentives for the export of the sweetener.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((mayank.bhardwaj@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-4954 8030; Twitter: @MayankBhardwaj9; Reuters Messaging: mayank.bhardwaj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.