India's Piramal Enterprises swings to loss in Q3

MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's Piramal Enterprises PIRA.NS on Monday swung to a net loss in the fiscal third quarter as it set aside more capital as provisions for its exposure to alternate investment funds.

Consolidated net loss stood at 23.78 billion rupees ($286.11 million) in the October-December period, compared to a profit of 35.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.1160 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/siddhiVnayak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.