India's Piramal Enterprises swings to loss in Q3

January 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's Piramal Enterprises PIRA.NS on Monday swung to a net loss in the fiscal third quarter as it set aside more capital as provisions for its exposure to alternate investment funds.

Consolidated net loss stood at 23.78 billion rupees ($286.11 million) in the October-December period, compared to a profit of 35.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.1160 Indian rupees)

