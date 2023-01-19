US Markets
WMT

India's PhonePe raises $350 million at $12 bln valuation

Credit: REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

January 19, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Walmart-owned Indian digital payments app PhonePe said on Thursday it has raised $350 million at a valuation of $12 billion in a funding round led by private-equity firm General Atlantic.

Funding rounds backed by venture capital firms have slowed down, with Indian startups having raised a third lesser last year than in 2021, according to Venture Intelligence.

Under pressure to cut costs and turn profitable, startups have removed thousands of employees in the recent months.

PhonePe, in which U.S. retailer Walmart Inc WMT.N took ownership in 2018, plans to use the proceeds in infrastructure and new businesses, including insurance, wealth management and lending, Chief Executive Officer and founder Sameer Nigam said on Thursday.

Last year, the Bengaluru-based payments company had shifted its home base from Singapore to India and also completed its separation from ecommerce giant Flipkart.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.