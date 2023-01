BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Walmart-backed Indian digital payments app PhonePe has raised $350 million in a funding round led by private equity firm General Atlantic that valued the company at $12 billion.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.