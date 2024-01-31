News & Insights

US Markets
PG

India's P&G Hygiene posts jump in Q2 profit as lower costs offset dip in sales

January 31, 2024 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care PROC.NS reported higher second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as lower costs countered a small drop in sales.

The company reported a profit of 2.29 billion rupees ($27.6 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up over 10% from the same period last year.

P&G Hygiene, which is known for products like "Whisper" sanitary pads and "Vicks" cold medications, said its total expenses fell nearly 3% to 8.41 billion rupees, helped by lower raw material and finance costs.

Cost of materials consumed, which includes ingredients like benzoic acid, parabens, and salicylic acid, fell 4.7%.

The company attributed the profit growth to its product price-mix and moderating cost inflation compared to the year-ago period.

India's average inflation for the three months ended Dec. 31 eased to 5.37% from 6.12% in the year-ago period.

However, the company said its sale of products slipped 0.3% to 11.31 billion rupees, owing to a "challenging operating environment".

The results come at a time when other consumer goods makers like Hindustan UnileverHLL.NS, Nestle India NEST.NS, and Britannia Industries BRIT.NS are grappling with consumers cutting back on spending.

Macroeconomic headwinds continued to put pressure on consumers' wallets, said analysts at Jefferies in a note.

Last week, the company's American parent Procter & Gamble PG.Nbeat second-quarter core profit estimates due to strong demand for daily-use products. However, it lowered its annual profit forecast for FY24.

Separately, P&G Hygiene declared an interim dividend of 160 rupees per share for the financial year 2023-24.

($1 = 83.0425 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.