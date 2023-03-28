India's pension fund body marginally hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.15% -sources

March 28, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - India's pension fund regulator has marginally increased the interest rate on deposits for the current financial year ending March 31 to 8.15% from 8.1% in the previous year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last year's interest rate was the lowest in nearly 25 years.

