India's pension fund body marginally hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.15% -sources

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - India's pension fund regulator has marginally increased the interest rate on deposits for the current financial year ending March 31 to 8.15% from 8.1% in the previous year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last year's interest rate was the lowest in nearly 25 years.

