India's Paytm's Q3 revenue rises on strong payments business, loan growth

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

January 19, 2024 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Dimpal Gulwani for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS posted a 38% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by its payments business and strong loan growth in the financial services segment.

Consolidated revenue rose to 28.51 billion rupees ($343 million) for the October-December quarter from 20.62 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company, which has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 2.20 billion rupees from 3.92 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 83.0341 Indian rupees)

