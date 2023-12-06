News & Insights

India's Paytm tumbles in pre-open trade on plan to curtail low-value personal loans

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2023 — 10:43 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Paytm PAYT.NS plunged 10.4% in pre-open trade on Thursday, a day after the digital payments firm said it will issue fewer sub-50,000-rupee (about $600) personal loans, weeks after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending.

