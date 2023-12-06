India's Paytm tumbles in pre-open trade on plan to curtail low-value personal loans

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Paytm PAYT.NS plunged 10.4% in pre-open trade on Thursday, a day after the digital payments firm said it will issue fewer sub-50,000-rupee (about $600) personal loans, weeks after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.