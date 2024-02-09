News & Insights

India's Paytm to form advisory panel on compliance, regulatory matters

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 09, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 4 to 6

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Paytm PAYT.NS will form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters, the payments firm said on Friday, a week after India's central bank ordered its banking affiliate to wind down.

Former chairman of India's markets regulator, M. Damodaran, will lead the panel, which "will work closely with the board", Paytm said.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to shut most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29, citing "persistent non-compliance."

The bank is a regulated entity that accepts the deposits for the Paytm users to then make transactions on the app.

Paytm has also drawn scrutiny over foreign exchange rule violations from India's anti-fraud agency. The company has said that the claims were "unfounded and factually incorrect".

The payments firm competes with the likes of Walmart's PhonePe and Google, and is widely used for everything from buying groceries to household items.

Since the RBI action on Jan.31, Paytm stock has lost 45% of its value, eroding $2.6 billion of shareholders' wealth.

($1 = 82.9910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.