India's Paytm shares rise 5% after central bank extends unit wind-down date

BENGALURU, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS rose 5% in pre-open trade on Monday after the country's central bank granted its banking arm more time to wind down operations.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or wallets to March 15 from Feb. 29.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

