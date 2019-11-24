India's Paytm raises $1 bln in fresh funding

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments company Paytm said on Monday it has raised fresh funds from a group of investors, including existing backers such as SoftBank's 9984.T Vision Fund and Alibaba's BABA.N Ant Financial.

Paytm did not officially disclose details of the funding, but a source said the Indian company raised $1 billion in the latest round.

Accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates were among the new investors for the fund, Paytm said in a statement.

Financial daily Economic Times quoted Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma as saying the round would lift the company's valuation to $16 billion.

The company will expand into insurance, lending and investments and invest 100 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) over the next three years to include more users in the country, Paytm said.

($1 = 71.7700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal inNew Delhi and Derek Francis in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363; Tweet to @derekfrancis089 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/derek-francis/;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.