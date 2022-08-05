India's Paytm quarterly net loss widens to 6.45 bln rupees

Contributor
M. Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

India's digital payments firm Paytm on Friday reported a wider first-quarter net loss as expenses related to marketing and employee benefits rose, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

NEW DELHI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS on Friday reported a wider first-quarter net loss as expenses related to marketing and employee benefits rose, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's parent firm One 97 Communications Ltd posted a consolidated net loss of 6.45 billion Indian rupees ($81.28 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 3.81 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total income, however, rose nearly 88% to 17.81 billion Indian rupees.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((aditya.kalra@tr.com; Twitter @adityakalra;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More