India's Paytm Q2 loss narrows as rev jumps 32% on strong loan growth

Adds rev numbers in para 2

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS posted a narrower quarterly loss net loss on Friday, boosted by steady loan growth.

Paytm, one of the country's first start-ups to go public, said revenue increased 32% to 25.19 billion rupees ($300.96 million) in the July-September quarter, from 19.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.0670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.