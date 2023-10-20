News & Insights

India's Paytm Q2 loss narrows as rev jumps 32% on strong loan growth

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

October 20, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Dimpal Gulwani for Reuters ->

Adds rev numbers in para 2

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS posted a narrower quarterly loss net loss on Friday, boosted by steady loan growth.

Paytm, one of the country's first start-ups to go public, said revenue increased 32% to 25.19 billion rupees ($300.96 million) in the July-September quarter, from 19.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.0670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.