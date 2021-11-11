US Markets
UBER

India's Paytm prices stock at top of range in $2.5 bln IPO

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

India's Paytm has priced its shares at 2,150 rupees each, the top of its price range, in its 183 billion rupee ($2.46 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus showed on Friday.

BENGALURU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India's Paytm has priced its shares at 2,150 rupees each, the top of its price range, in its 183 billion rupee ($2.46 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus showed on Friday.

($1 = 74.4040 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular