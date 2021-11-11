India's Paytm prices stock at top of range in $2.5 bln IPO

BENGALURU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India's Paytm has priced its shares at 2,150 rupees each, the top of its price range, in its 183 billion rupee ($2.46 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus showed on Friday.

($1 = 74.4040 Indian rupees)

