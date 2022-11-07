India's Paytm posts rise in quarterly revenue on surge in loan growth

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2022 — 10:54 am EST

Written by Anuran Sadhu and Juby Babu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth.

Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to 19.14 billion Indian rupees ($233.81 million) in the July-September quarter, from 10.86 billion rupees a year earlier.

Consolidated net loss widened to 5.71 billion Indian rupees from a loss of 4.73 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter