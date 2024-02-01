News & Insights

India's Paytm plunges another 20% after cenbank clampdown on payments bank

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 01, 2024 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS tumbled 20% on Friday after a central bank clampdown on its payments bank continued to weigh on investor sentiment despite the company's attempts to assuage fears of a hit to its business.

Paytm shares were at 487 rupees, their lowest in more than a year, at the bottom of an exchange-imposed trading band for the second day in a row. Shares of the company are now down 36% so far this week.

"Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual," Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a post on X on Friday, in the company's latest attempt to calm the nerves of its app users.

"For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance," Sharma added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallets from March, raising worries over revenues from the company's main payments business.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.