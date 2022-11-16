India's Paytm parent One97 falls 10% on SoftBank stake sale report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 16, 2022 — 11:06 pm EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NS fell as much as 10% to their lowest since May after Reuters reported that SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T will sell shares worth up to $215 million in the Indian e-payment platform.

The stock is being sold in a range of 555 rupees to 601.45 rupees per share, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

