India's Paytm parent One97 considers share buyback

Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NS said on Thursday it is considering to repurchase its shares.

The parent company of digital payments firm Paytm said that its board is set to meet on Dec. 13 to consider the buyback proposal.

