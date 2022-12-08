US Markets

India's Paytm parent One97 considers share buyback

December 08, 2022 — 10:56 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NS said on Thursday it is considering to repurchase its shares.

The parent company of digital payments firm Paytm said that its board is set to meet on Dec. 13 to consider the buyback proposal.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.