News & Insights

India's Paytm nears record low, down 10% after RBI crackdown

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 04, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS slumped 10% to a near record low on Monday, extending a rout triggered by a regulatory crackdown on the company's banking unit.

The stock fell by its daily trading limit to 438.5 rupees, just shy of the previous all-time low of 438.35 rupees hit in November 2022.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.