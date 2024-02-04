India's Paytm nears record low, down 10% after RBI crackdown

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian digital payments firm Paytm PAYT.NS slumped 10% to a near record low on Monday, extending a rout triggered by a regulatory crackdown on the company's banking unit.

The stock fell by its daily trading limit to 438.5 rupees, just shy of the previous all-time low of 438.35 rupees hit in November 2022.

