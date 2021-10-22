India's Paytm gets regulator approval for IPO -source

Ant Group-backed Indian fintech firm Paytm has received approval from the country's capital market regulator's for its $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO), a source directly aware of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Paytm's IPO, likely to be India's largest ever, was expected around the end of October, Reuters previously reported.

