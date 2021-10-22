India's Paytm gets regulator approval for IPO -source

NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ant Group-backed Indian fintech firm Paytm has received approval from the country's capital market regulator's for its $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO), a source directly aware of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Paytm's IPO, likely to be India's largest ever, was expected around the end of October, Reuters previously reported.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely)

