US Markets

India's Paytm considers share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 08, 2022 — 11:28 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Adds details from company statement, background

Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's Paytm PAYT.NS said on Thursday it was considering to repurchase its own shares, without specifying details, at a time when the digital payments giant's shares are trading 75% lower than its stock market debut last year.

Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, said its board is set to meet on Dec. 13 to consider the buyback proposal.

"The management believes that given the company’s prevailing liquidity/ financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders," One97 said.

The announcement comes after Reuters reported in November that SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T sold a 4.5% stake.

Paytm's scrip closed 0.28% lower on Thursday at 508.40 rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.