India's Patanjali Foods falls after stock exchanges freeze promoters' shares

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Patanjali Foods Ltd PAFO.NS fell as much as 4.7% on Thursday, a day after the edible oil maker said the country's stock exchanges froze promoters' shares as they failed to comply with minimum public shareholding rules.

Patanjali, in an exchange filing, said it received a notification from both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange informing it about the share freeze.

As per the notification, about 292.6 million shares would be affected, the company said.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.