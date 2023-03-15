India's Patanjali Foods falls after stock exchanges freeze promoters' shares

March 15, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Patanjali Foods Ltd PAFO.NS fell as much as 4.7% on Thursday, a day after the edible oil maker said the country's stock exchanges froze promoters' shares as they failed to comply with minimum public shareholding rules.

Patanjali, in an exchange filing, said it received a notification from both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange informing it about the share freeze.

As per the notification, about 292.6 million shares would be affected, the company said.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

